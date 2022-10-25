Foster Fuels is asking for the publics help in donating gently used winter coats to kids in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Foster Fuels is asking for the publics help in donating gently used winter coats is as part of the company’s annual “Spread the Warmth” coat drive. The goal of the drive is to provide kids in areas like Bedford and Lynchburg, a chance to enjoy a warm coat throughout the winter.

“Its amazing how much need there is, its amazing how much generosity people have. It is exciting when you see when you ask how many coats we get,” says Robin Steckley, Public Relations Coordinator for Foster Fuels

Foster Fuels has collected more than 1200 coats with the goal to reach more than 2,000 by December.

The Lynchburg Chamber of Commerce is one of 30 participating drop off locations across Virginia.

