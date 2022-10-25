Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Foster Fuels is asking for the publics help in donating gently used winter coats to kids in Virginia

By Bryan Womack
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Foster Fuels is asking for the publics help in donating gently used winter coats is as part of the company’s annual “Spread the Warmth” coat drive. The goal of the drive is to provide kids in areas like Bedford and Lynchburg, a chance to enjoy a warm coat throughout the winter.

“Its amazing how much need there is, its amazing how much generosity people have. It is exciting when you see when you ask how many coats we get,” says Robin Steckley, Public Relations Coordinator for Foster Fuels

Foster Fuels has collected more than 1200 coats with the goal to reach more than 2,000 by December.

The Lynchburg Chamber of Commerce is one of 30 participating drop off locations across Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FBI: Person in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at base
A Roanoke County school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle at 5th and Shenandoah...
No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash, driver of SUV charged
Christopher Feagin (also goes by aliases Michael Lee Malone or Christopher Feagih) is 5'9"...
Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital

Latest News

Business leaders held a conference in Lynchburg to discuss cyber awareness month
Business leaders held a conference in Lynchburg to discuss cyber awareness month
Say What? (Wild Stories That Hit The Web 10/17-10/23)
Say What? (Wild Stories That Hit The Web 10/17-10/23)
Amazon Targets Fake Reviews In New Lawsuit
Foster Fuels Drive For Coats