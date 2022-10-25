Fun Times Party Warehouse closes after 16 years of business in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - After 16 years in Salem, Fun Times Party Warehouse has closed its doors.

The store’s owner made a deal with a buyer who purchased all the remaining inventory. Craig Slonczewski had planned to keep the warehouse open through the end of the month, but closed it for good with the sale.

With the pandemic and the rise of online shopping, Fun Times had trouble competing with bigger retailers.

Slonczewski explained how it’s bittersweet to say goodbye to something so involved in the community.

“We’ve had a number of people come in and tell us they’ve been coming here since day one, getting their party supplies, and that we’ve become part of their family,” Slonczewski said.

The inventory buyers are from the Roanoke Valley.

Even though the store is closing, the former manager plans to keep the balloon business going with her own company, “Over the Rainbow”.

