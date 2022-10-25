Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Fun Times Party Warehouse closes after 16 years of business in Salem

The owner made a deal with a local buyer to sell all its inventory.
The owner made a deal with a local buyer to sell all its inventory.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - After 16 years in Salem, Fun Times Party Warehouse has closed its doors.

The store’s owner made a deal with a buyer who purchased all the remaining inventory. Craig Slonczewski had planned to keep the warehouse open through the end of the month, but closed it for good with the sale.

With the pandemic and the rise of online shopping, Fun Times had trouble competing with bigger retailers.

Slonczewski explained how it’s bittersweet to say goodbye to something so involved in the community.

“We’ve had a number of people come in and tell us they’ve been coming here since day one, getting their party supplies, and that we’ve become part of their family,” Slonczewski said.

The inventory buyers are from the Roanoke Valley.

Even though the store is closing, the former manager plans to keep the balloon business going with her own company, “Over the Rainbow”.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Photos released in search for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
A Roanoke County school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle at 5th and Shenandoah...
No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash, driver of SUV charged
Murals in Wythe County home
Homeowner working to preserve artwork before losing property to eminent domain
Handcuffs
Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County

Latest News

Salem Fun Times Party Warehouse Closing
Grayson Co. Hit By 2.6 Magnitude Earthquake
Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services
Danville Pittsylvania Community Services to expand and increase staffing
7@four: Science Museum shows off pumpkin battery
Berglund Center Hosting Monster Flea Market Saturday