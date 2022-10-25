Hometown Local
Grant money aiding job recovery in southwest VA

By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - $1.4 million is headed to the New River and Mount Rogers Workforce Consortium Board to help get people back to work.

This money comes from the Appalachian Regional Commission and the U.S. Department of Labor.

Funding will be used for the “New Beginnings” program to provide training and remove barriers to work for people in southwest Virginia.

“We will give them occupational skills training in those three industries: construction, healthcare, manufacturing, But the other component of working with the businesses is the businesses helping inform us what those skills are that people need to have,” Executive Director of the New River Valley/Mount Rogers Workforce Development Board Marty Holliday said.

This program is aimed at helping people coming out of prison or battling substance abuse.

