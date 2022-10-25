Here’s how to prepare an eggroll in a bowl

(WDBJ) - You’ve had eggrolls – but what about an eggroll in a bowl? Kate visits Roya from Gourmet Pantry in Blacksburg to make this dish that is easy to make.

Simply sauté onion, add some chicken breast and chop it up. Add shredded carrots, salt & pepper, ginger, garlic, cabbage, (feel free to use green and red,) soy sauce or tamari, add some chicken broth and you’re done.

Feeds a hungry family in no time at all!

