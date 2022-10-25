Hometown Local
Here’s how to prepare an eggroll in a bowl

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - You’ve had eggrolls – but what about an eggroll in a bowl? Kate visits Roya from Gourmet Pantry in Blacksburg to make this dish that is easy to make.

Simply sauté onion, add some chicken breast and chop it up. Add shredded carrots, salt & pepper, ginger, garlic, cabbage, (feel free to use green and red,) soy sauce or tamari, add some chicken broth and you’re done.

Feeds a hungry family in no time at all!

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

