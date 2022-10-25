Hometown Local
Increasing clouds late today as a front approaches

A dew stray showers possible early Wednesday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
  • 70s continue through mid-week
  • Cold front crosses through Wednesday with a few showers
  • Sunshine returns Thursday

TUESDAY

Tuesday will feature a good amount of sunshine early followed by increasing clouds later in the day ahead of our next weather maker! Expect a dry day with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. A few showers will start to hit the western portions of the viewing area after midnight. Showers will be very spotty, so most will actually remain dry.

WEDNESDAY

The front will pass through Wednesday morning with an isolated shower or two possible for the morning commute. Most of us will be dry with cloudy skies. We’ll end up with a mix of sun and clouds later in the day.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

Drier and slightly cooler air filters in behind Wednesday’s front as high pressure regains control. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s for Thursday (near seasonable). 60s are forecast for Friday and will continue this way throughout the weekend. Lows will be scattered around in the 40s for both Thursday and Friday night.

NEXT WEEKEND

A more impressive weather maker could arrive for the weekend. An area of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico will attempt to slowly approach our hometowns. Right now, it looks like we increase our chances of showers Sunday and Monday. The timing of this system has bounced between model runs and could be delayed meaning the weekend could stay mostly dry! Stay with us as we fine-tune this part of the forecast throughout the workweek.

Highs will be around 10 degrees cooler than what we saw this past weekend. Afternoon temperatures will read in the upper 50s and low 60s.

