LewisGale Medical Center breaks ground on new neonatal intensive care unit

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Families will soon have more options for neonatal intensive care in the Roanoke Valley. LewisGale Medical Center will be getting a new Level II NICU that can treat medically fragile pre-term and full-term babies.

It’s a project 12 years in the making for LewisGale. The hospital’s OB department chair explained how he’s been through the entire process.

“This is a service that we need and our patients and families and physicians deserve,” Dr. John Harding said.

With no neonatal services at LewisGale, families have to send their babies to a NICU across town or even across the state. The Lively’s are one of the families that were split up after the birth of their son who needed neonatal care.

“Imagine having your kid taken away in an ambulance with no parents and just trusting a new facility and new doctors to take care of your baby,” Liz Lively said. “I mean it’s stressful and overwhelming.”

The market president for LewisGale Regional Health System explained how bringing the NICU facility to the Roanoke Valley has been an uphill battle.

“The state said that there is not a need for another NICU facility,” Alan Fabian said. “We had to continue to show them and bring patients and patients’ families up to the state capital and have that conversation that there is a need.”

State officials pushed the NICU plans forward to begin the $2.5 million construction.

“We have years where over 1,000 children are born at LewisGale hospital and just by the virtue of the numbers, some of them are going to need that extra care,” Senator David Sutterlein said. “We do not want them to be separated from their mother.”

LewisGale hopes the NICU will keep families, like the Lively’s, together.

“All of these things are going to aid in the positive recovery of the mother, as well as the growth of the positive recovery of the child and help with the continuity of care, which is so vital,” Lively said.

The new NICU will have six bassinets for the babies with more room to expand if needed. Construction is scheduled to take about eight months with an opening date planned for next July.

