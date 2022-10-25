Hometown Local
Liberty basketball prepares for season opener

Liberty Basketball
Liberty Basketball
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty Basketball is gearing up for another season. This time around, they’re NOT starting the season as the ASUN Champions for the very first time since joining the conference back in 2018.

The team has had six 20+ win seasons and wrapped up last year with a 22 and 11 record.

Among the things to be excited about is the return of redshirt senior point guard Darius McGee, who capped off last season as the nation’s leading scorer.

His return to the Flames has energized the program, something head coach Richie McKay says is excited to see his team in action.

“Our basketball team is slowly, but surely figuring it out,” explains Coach McKay. “Most coaches are optimistic this time of year and I’m in that boat. I see a lot of really good things, and I also kind of see what we are not and that’s where we’re trying to improve.”

“Practice has been going really well, very competitive,” adds sophomore guard Joe Venzant. “We have a whole bunch of guys who can go, so everyday in practice we are competing against each other, holding each other accountable. Offence is sharpening our defense, defense is sharpening our offence. All in all, very competitive.”

The Flames Program has been picked in both the coaches poll and media poll to finish at the top of the league. In their final year in the ASUN conference, Liberty basketball hopes to top last year’s performance and add another trophy to their case, and a return to the Big Dance in March.

“Coach talks about it but our greatest strength is how together we are, how connected we are,” notes sophomore guard Brody Peebles. “I think as Christians, that’s the basis of everything we do Coach said we should be the most connected team in the country because our faith connects us so I think that’s something that’s really cool.”

Liberty opens the season at home on November 7th.

