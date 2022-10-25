Hometown Local
Lynchburg Fire Department helping the community better detect fire hazards

By Bryan Womack
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Officials at the Lynchburg Fire Department hit the streets to share fire safety tips as part of their routine fire department walkthrough.

This comes after a fire killed one and left another critically injured at a home on Early Street in mid-October. That fire was ruled an accident, but officials say the best way to prevent accidents is being prepared. They say it’s the small things like changing your smoke detector batteries.

“Part of our engagement today is to make sure that our homeowners are aware of the things that can happen in their home and not take those things for granted. Make sure they don’t have circuits that are overloaded, make sure they are using space heaters and other heating devices appropriately,” says Greg Wormser, Chief of Lynchburg Fire Department.

The department offered free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

