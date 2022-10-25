Hometown Local
Monster Flea Market hits Berglund Center Saturday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Monster Flea Market will be at the Berglund Center in Roanoke Saturday, October 29.

More than 200 vendors will be on hand, selling different types of items ranging from gently used to brand new. There will also be direct sales vendors. Parking and admission are free.

Click here for more information and watch the video to see Jennifer Hayward, Berglund Center marketing coordinator, chat about the event.

