Danville Utilities energy storage project said to help customers save money

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Utilities is celebrating its new battery energy storage project.

Community members along with Mayor Alonzo Jones and city council members celebrated the new project with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday morning.

The new system, installed by Delorean Power, will charge batteries with electricity during low-demand periods to use during peak usage times.

The energy storage will save Danville Utilities more than $40 million and, in turn, lower energy costs for residents.

“It’s critical when we’re trying to stabilize rates and keep electric rates under control when we have cost increases in all areas,” said Jason Grey, director of Danville Utilities. “This is a way to help mitigate those cost increases so we don’t have to increase rates. We’re able to keep rates the same or potentially even one day lower rates.”

Construction of the project began in March and is now fully operational.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.