Science Museum offers STEAM Day event for homeschool families

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danielle Murray, Director of Development for the Science Museum, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about an upcoming event for classes and homeschool families across our hometowns.

October 28, students have an opportunity to engage in an interactive and fun day that includes exhibitors, experts and emerging technologies. This event is designed to get kids excited about the possibilities in STEAM.

Danielle also told us about The EYE (formerly Hopkins Planetarium), which is re-opening early 2023. It’s the only publicly available resource of its kind on the east coast.

Here’s How to Prepare an Eggroll in a Bowl
Science Museum Offers STEAM Day Event for Homeschool Families