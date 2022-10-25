TSA catches man with loaded gun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - TSA officers prevented a Georgia man from boarding a plane with a loaded gun at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Monday.

The TSA says the .22 caliber pistol was loaded with eight bullets.

It was the eighth gun detected at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport this year. The highest number of guns caught at the airport in a single calendar year.

The TSA officer who was working the checkpoint X-ray monitor on Monday spotted the gun among the man’s carry-on items as they entered the checkpoint X-ray machine. TSA alerted the police, who took the handgun and cited the man on a weapons charge. The man also faces a federal financial civil citation for bringing a loaded gun to a security checkpoint.

“Firearms are not allowed at a security checkpoint at any airport,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Our officers are skilled at ensuring prohibited items are not making it through our security checkpoints. Travelers need to pack their firearms properly in checked baggage to declare them or leave them at home. Now this individual faces a stiff financial federal civil penalty, which is an expensive mistake to make.”

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.