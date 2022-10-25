Two sought after burglary at Lynchburg store

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two people who burglarized a store early Tuesday.

Police were called at 7:45 a.m. October 25 to Win City on Fort Avenue. They found the front door broken, with surveillance footage showing two people about 6:41 a.m. entering the parking lot and breaking open the front door to get into the store. After the burglary, they ran off toward Long Meadows Drive.

Police describe the burglars as follows:

1: Shorter subject wearing gray shoes with black soles, dark grey pants, dark jacket, black hood and costume mask.

2: Taller subject wearing dark shoes, grey pants, black hooded jacket with gray vest, gloves, costume mask, carrying a crow bar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer S. Baker at 434-455-6060 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

