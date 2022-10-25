Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

US to reforest the country with 1 billion trees

To combat a deforestation crisis, officials will plant 1.2 billion trees on U.S. soil in the next decade. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As a deforestation crisis reaches its breaking point in America, officials roll out a massive and ambitious plan to replant more than a billion new trees across the nation.

The plan to tackle this monumental environmental task involves you.

Wildfires are responsible for the destruction of millions of acres of forested land in the U.S.

David Lytle of the U.S. Forest Service said the problem has reached a breaking point.

“We are facing a wildlife crisis in the U.S., size and intensity, more difficult to fight,” he said. “And as a result of our limited resources ... backlog of 5 million acres in need of reforestation.”

Seeds of hope in the form of federal legislation called the REPLANT act couldn’t have come at a more pivotal time.

The bipartisan act delivers a much-needed infusion of funds and resources. It sets an ambitious goal of planting and regenerating more than one billion new trees on U.S. soil over the next decade.

According to Lytle, the goal of 1 billion trees planted is hoped to be met by expanding operations, hiring more people and doing more work on the ground.

Lytle said you could also help aid in the reforestation efforts by planting a tree on your property, working with local communities to restore and volunteering your time.

“All of us have a role to play in reforestation,” he said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Photos released in search for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
A Roanoke County school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle at 5th and Shenandoah...
No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash, driver of SUV charged
Murals in Wythe County home
Homeowner working to preserve artwork before losing property
Handcuffs
Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County

Latest News

New Neo-natal Intensive Care Facility
Southside Crisis Center Growing
Billie Engel, WWII Veteran
100-year-old veteran lays wreath at World War II memorial
Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha...
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people
Lynchburg Fire Hits The Streets