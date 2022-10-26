Hometown Local
3 family members charged after body found stuffed in basement freezer, police say

Michael Lee is accused of beating his brother-in-law to death.
By Daniel Smithson, Brendan Tierney and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Three members of a Tennessee family are behind bars after officers found a man’s body stuffed inside a basement freezer, police said.

Police said they responded Sunday to the family’s home in Fairview after a witness called authorities to report a murder that had taken place at the home.

Investigators said they found Sean Carr’s body wrapped in plastic and stuffed inside a freezer in the home’s basement.

According to an affidavit, Carr’s brother-in-law Michael Lee put some sort of ball into a sock and beat Carr to death with it.

The affidavit said Lee told police he then put Carr’s body into the freezer “in an attempt to protect his family” and threw away his makeshift weapon.

Michael Lee’s wife Angeline Lee told police that Carr had been “disrespecting her,” and later, Michael Lee came to her and said he thought he had killed Carr.

Angeline Lee told police that “looking back,” she should have called 911.

Michael Lee is charged with criminal homicide. Angeline Lee is charged with accessory to murder. The couple’s son, Dennis Lee, is also charged with accessory to murder.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

