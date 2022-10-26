6th District Democrat Jennifer Lewis says support crosses party lines

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - When Jennifer Lewis hit the pavement in the Buena Vista Labor Day Parade, she was handing out American flags and looking forward to interacting with voters of all stripes.

“I love coming to an event where I can talk to Republicans and Democrats and everything in between,” Lewis told reporters. “I think that’s where we can make the biggest difference in swaying people’s votes.”

Lewis first ran for Congress in 2018.

“I work in the mental health field,” Lewis said in a 2018 campaign commercial. “Advocating for people who have nowhere else to turn has been my life’s work for the past decade.”

And she’s back four years later to challenge two-term incumbent Republican Ben Cline.

“I graduated in a class of 32 kids, grew up on a little farm, and here I am running for Congress,” Lewis said in an interview this week near her home in Waynesboro. “Sometimes it’s like ‘who am I running for Congress, but then it’s like ‘who are any of these people running for Congress?”

With her personal background and professional experience, Lewis said she is in touch with the needs of working families in the 6th District.

And putting party labels aside, she said many of her priorities enjoy widespread support.

Whether she’s talking about workers rights -

“COVID has several silver linings, and one of them is workers realizing their worth,” Lewis said.

Opposition to abortion restrictions -

“Yes, it’s an abortion issue, but for some Republicans this is a government overreach issue as well.”

Or support for a living wage -

“If you just approach the average person and say do you believe the minimum wage should be higher, people are going to be yeah. Even if they don’t work minimum wage.”

Lewis knows she’s facing an uphill battle against a well-funded opponent, but she relishes the challenge and says she hopes voters will give their decision some serious consideration.

“Yeah, again I hope folks can put aside party politics and really think who’s going to make my life better,” Lewis said. “Who’s really going to fight for me.”

We’ll talk with Republican Congressman Ben Cline during our 6 p.m. broadcast Thursday.

