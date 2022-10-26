Belk looking to hire thousands for holiday season

(WDBJ) - Belk is looking to fill over 6,000 positions for the holiday season.

The positions include full- and part-time seasonal and regular positions in sales, beauty, ship-to-home, curbside pickup and other support roles.

Belk says employees will receive many benefits including competitive pay and benefits, flexible schedules, a 20% discount (on top of coupons), an inclusive and connected culture and career growth opportunities.

Those interested in applying can do so by going to www.belkcareers.com for more information.

