Belk looking to hire thousands for holiday season

Belk
Belk(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Belk is looking to fill over 6,000 positions for the holiday season.

The positions include full- and part-time seasonal and regular positions in sales, beauty, ship-to-home, curbside pickup and other support roles.

Belk says employees will receive many benefits including competitive pay and benefits, flexible schedules, a 20% discount (on top of coupons), an inclusive and connected culture and career growth opportunities.

Those interested in applying can do so by going to www.belkcareers.com for more information.

