Boones Mill Police Department gets new equipment(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve ever driven on Route 220, chances are you’ve passed through the town of Boones Mill.

Now, the town’s police department is getting major equipment upgrades.

“It’s life saving because without it, I wouldn’t have anything. I would be lucky to get another radio for the other police car, because everything is so expensive,” said Kelvin Pruett, Boones Mill Police Chief.

Chief Pruett’s department is small, only himself and another officer, but even a police department that small needs the right equipment to get the job done.

With American Rescue Plan funds, Pruett was able to get new upgrades.

“We used that money to upgrade our cameras and put in new computers and new consoles and a new radio in our police cars,” said Pruett.

Pruett said the department pulls over around one hundred cars a month driving through the small-town community.

Before, the two patrol cars didn’t even have computers in them.

“Everything was done by phone,” said Pruett.

But now, he can use that technology.

“I can run your tags, see if the car is stolen, also see if it’s registered to you or someone else. Run your drivers’ license…now it’s a whole lot easier, I just tap you in on the computer and I’m done with it,” said Pruett.

To better serve and protect the residents of Boones Mill and those who drive through it.

