Deputies searching for suspect considered armed and dangerous in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect of a shooting that occurred Tuesday.

Deputies say they responded to Amethyst Lane and Buffalo Ridge Road for a call of shots fired and found a man who sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Deputies identified the suspect as Joshua Aaron Domingues and charged him with burglary, attempted burglary, malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and larceny of a firearm.

Dominguez is described as a Hispanic man, weighing around 240 lbs, is 6′5″ tall, with dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark clothes and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Dominguez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9373, ext 5.

