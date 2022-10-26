Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Deputies searching for suspect considered armed and dangerous in Amherst County

Joshua Aaron Dominguez, wanted on multiple charges including malicious wounding.
Joshua Aaron Dominguez, wanted on multiple charges including malicious wounding.(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect of a shooting that occurred Tuesday.

Deputies say they responded to Amethyst Lane and Buffalo Ridge Road for a call of shots fired and found a man who sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Deputies identified the suspect as Joshua Aaron Domingues and charged him with burglary, attempted burglary, malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and larceny of a firearm.

Dominguez is described as a Hispanic man, weighing around 240 lbs, is 6′5″ tall, with dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark clothes and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Dominguez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9373, ext 5.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Photos released in search for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
Earthquake detected in Grayson County.
Earthquake felt in Grayson County
Murals in Wythe County home
Homeowner working to preserve artwork before losing property
Alleghany County drug seizure... 10.21.22
Alleghany Sheriff releases names and charges in Operation Candy Man
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody

Latest News

Phones down, eyes on the road
EARLY YEARS: Teen Driving Safety Tips
Rep. Bob Good and Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg
Fifth district debate to take place in Charlottesville
A few showers early followed by some sunshine.
Wednesday October 26, Morning FastCast
The Lexington Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum Tuesday night.
Lexington Chamber of Commerce hosts candidate forum ahead of November elections