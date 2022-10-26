Hometown Local
Does ADHD medication help kids?

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - ADHD medications are designed to treat symptoms in children, but are these medications really helping them in the classroom?

Here @ Home takes a look with Gabriel Villarreal, LPC, a counselor at ADHD Counseling in the Roanoke Valley, who specializes in exercise as treatment for ADHD, and runs the only gym in the country for ADHDers and those with other mental health diagnoses.

He discusses ways parents can support their children through exercises of all kinds.

