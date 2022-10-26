Hometown Local
EARLY YEARS: Prevention Council and local authorities caution about THC gummies, other potential drug risks this Halloween

Experts say parents need to be extra careful, as they inspect Halloween candy
THC-laden products, as well as those that resemble children's cereal, are among items to watch...
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -While Halloween is supposed to be a night of fun for kids, it can also bring some real dangers.

Nancy Hans with the Prevention Council of Roanoke and Niles Comer with the Roanoke Valley Collective Response stopped by our WDBJ7 studios to talk about Halloween risks, especially the potential for drugs like cannabis or fentanyl to be hidden in Halloween candy bags.

We often hear about the dangers of drugs, especially things like fentanyl. But cannabis products are also proving to be deadly in some cases. A four year old in Spotsylvania, Virginia died earlier this year after eating THC gummies.

“There’s major confusion about any of these products that are in convenience store, and claim to have CBD, Delta 8 or 9 or 10, THC at 2,000 mg levels. The issue is what’s on the label cannot be proven, unless it is tested by a reputable establishment,” says Hans.

She adds, “We want to make sure parents and all caregivers and everyone understands these products are here and we also know that fentanyl is here being made to look like candy. We need to be cautious and alert and educated.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

