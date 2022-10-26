Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

EARLY YEARS: Safety advocates say teens need to watch speed, put down the phone and wear seatbelts to avoid deadly crashes

Nationally, 19% of teen drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2020 had alcohol in their system
National Road Safety Foundation warning teens about the risks involved on the road
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Driving is a rite of passage for teenagers. But handing over those car keys comes with risks.

“It’s something that parents can and should be talking to their young people about to help them be safe drivers,” says David Reich with the National Road Safety Foundation.

Numbers don’t lie.

Car crashes are one of the leading causes of death for teens.

According to the National Road Safety Foundation, 2,276 deaths in 2020 involved a teen driver.

Nationally, 19% of teen drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2020 had alcohol in their system.

Experts say even legal drugs can lead to impaired driving.

“Parents need to tell their kids if you’re taking a cold medicine or something like that or allergy medicine, be aware that that can slow you down and make you drowsy and slow down your reaction time.

Another big concern-- distracted driving.

Cell phones have worsened the problem.

“Teens are relatively inexperienced behind the wheel, so anything that takes their mind and their eyes off the road it can be real problem,” says Reich.

Having a lead foot can also spell trouble.

31% of teen fatal crashes involve excessive speed.

“I remember when I was first driving and I had the power, you know, you feel all that power at your foot and it’s a temptation to go fast. It’s fun, but it’s dangerous,” says Reich.

As with most things, it takes a village and vigilance on the part of parents to help prevent teen crashes.

“We just have to keep trying to get the message out, talk to drivers, talk to parents and hope that they will listen and try to keep their young people and all of us safe,” says Reich.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Photos released in search for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
Earthquake detected in Grayson County.
Earthquake felt in Grayson County
Murals in Wythe County home
Homeowner working to preserve artwork before losing property
Alleghany County drug seizure... 10.21.22
Alleghany Sheriff releases names and charges in Operation Candy Man
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody

Latest News

Phones down, eyes on the road
EARLY YEARS: Teen Driving Safety Tips
Rep. Bob Good and Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg
Fifth district debate to take place in Charlottesville
A few showers early followed by some sunshine.
Wednesday October 26, Morning FastCast
The Lexington Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum Tuesday night.
Lexington Chamber of Commerce hosts candidate forum ahead of November elections