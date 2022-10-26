Few showers early followed by some sunshine

Watch out for patchy dense fog early

We’ll see some sunny breaks this afternoon

Next best chance of rain could be on Halloween

WEDNESDAY

The front will pass through Wednesday morning with a few isolated showers for the morning commute.

Scattered showers move in early on Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

Most of us will be dry with cloudy skies to begin the day. If you see rain in the morning don’t think it will be an all day endeavor. By lunchtime high pressure tries to regain control drying us out and having some peaks of sun build in. Winds will increase behind the front with gusts 15-25 mph possible.

Winds increase behind the front on Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

Drier and slightly cooler air filters in behind Wednesday’s front. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s for Thursday (near seasonable). 60s are forecast for Friday and will continue this way to start the weekend. Lows will be scattered around in the 40s for both Thursday and Friday night.

THIS WEEKEND

A more impressive weather maker could arrive later on this weekend. An area of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico will attempt to slowly approach our hometowns. Right now Saturday should be dry, but it looks like we increase our chances of showers Sunday and Monday (Halloween). The timing of this system has bounced between model runs and could be delayed meaning the weekend could stay mostly dry! Stay with us as we fine-tune this part of the forecast throughout the workweek.

Increasing clouds Saturday with a few showers later Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

Highs will be around 10 degrees cooler than what we saw this past weekend. Afternoon temperatures will read in the 50s and low 60s for both Saturday and Sunday.

HALLOWEEN PREVIEW:

Your Halloween forecast looks like it will have some scattered showers with it all thanks to a southerly flow bringing in some Gulf moisture. Keeping our eyes out for those trick-or-treaters to see if showers will still be around. It looks like we have a good chance of showers into early Tuesday.

It looks like scattered showers will move in for Halloween. (WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.