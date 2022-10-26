Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

FFE Week 9 Team of the Week: Brookville Bees

Brookville Team of the Week
Brookville Team of the Week(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brookville high school football team is a Seminal district gem with a blue-collar culture and hard hitting reputation. The program only has three turnovers in their first nine games in the competitive Seminole district, and last week, they beat a talented Amherst squad.

“We knew it was gonna be a physical tough game it has been for years but those guys, you don’t ever roll in the Amherst just show up and get a win. You got to play ball,” says head coach Jonathan Meeks.

The ball was in the Bees hands last Friday night as they beat one-loss Amherst in the competitive Seminole district.

“It came down to us just limiting their big plays and controlling the ball on offense. And we were

able to do that,” he adds.

“We beat him up front, which is where the game is won,” notes experienced offensive lineman Andrew Cole.

“It was a great battle because we had a couple of dudes that used to come from there,” explains junior full back Jaylan Pannell. “I got really close with those dudes, and it was for everyone, but we did it for other people instead of doing it for ourselves. That’s what made the window even sweeter.”

Coach Meeks says his O-line is the heart of his team, a burden shouldered without hesitation.

“It’s a big responsibility,” elaborates Cole. “But it’s nothing new. We’ve all been here before. And yes, week nine, we all

All while the team builds lifelong connection.

“These guys are like my brothers now,” says Pannell. “Because like I’m so close with him, especially during everything that we went through. We had a couple ups and downs in the season, but it just got along better.”

All while Coach Meeks says innovative teamwork leads the way.

“The end goal every Friday night is you want to come out with a win. So whether you score 60 points and win the game or whether you went seven to zero, find a way to get the job done. We got a unselfish group of kids that, you know, one guy’s hot one night, so be it. It’ll be the next man up the next one. So it’s about trying to find an advantage that we have every Friday.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Photos released in search for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
Earthquake detected in Grayson County.
Earthquake felt in Grayson County
Alleghany County drug seizure... 10.21.22
Alleghany Sheriff releases names and charges in Operation Candy Man
Murals in Wythe County home
Homeowner working to preserve artwork before losing property
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody

Latest News

Kyle Petty's new memoir
NASCAR driver Kyle Petty to host book signing in Martinsville for his new memoir
Previewing 2022-23 Liberty Season
Previewing 2022-23 Liberty Season
Liberty Basketball
Liberty basketball prepares for season opener
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal of prison sentence