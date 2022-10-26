FFE Week 9 Team of the Week: Brookville Bees

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brookville high school football team is a Seminal district gem with a blue-collar culture and hard hitting reputation. The program only has three turnovers in their first nine games in the competitive Seminole district, and last week, they beat a talented Amherst squad.

“We knew it was gonna be a physical tough game it has been for years but those guys, you don’t ever roll in the Amherst just show up and get a win. You got to play ball,” says head coach Jonathan Meeks.

The ball was in the Bees hands last Friday night as they beat one-loss Amherst in the competitive Seminole district.

“It came down to us just limiting their big plays and controlling the ball on offense. And we were

able to do that,” he adds.

“We beat him up front, which is where the game is won,” notes experienced offensive lineman Andrew Cole.

“It was a great battle because we had a couple of dudes that used to come from there,” explains junior full back Jaylan Pannell. “I got really close with those dudes, and it was for everyone, but we did it for other people instead of doing it for ourselves. That’s what made the window even sweeter.”

Coach Meeks says his O-line is the heart of his team, a burden shouldered without hesitation.

“It’s a big responsibility,” elaborates Cole. “But it’s nothing new. We’ve all been here before. And yes, week nine, we all

All while the team builds lifelong connection.

“These guys are like my brothers now,” says Pannell. “Because like I’m so close with him, especially during everything that we went through. We had a couple ups and downs in the season, but it just got along better.”

All while Coach Meeks says innovative teamwork leads the way.

“The end goal every Friday night is you want to come out with a win. So whether you score 60 points and win the game or whether you went seven to zero, find a way to get the job done. We got a unselfish group of kids that, you know, one guy’s hot one night, so be it. It’ll be the next man up the next one. So it’s about trying to find an advantage that we have every Friday.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.