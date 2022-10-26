Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Former hospital nurse killed 2 patients with lethal dose of insulin, DA says

The Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said Jonathan Hayes administered lethal doses...
The Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said Jonathan Hayes administered lethal doses of insulin, killing two of his patients.(martellostudio/Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (CNN) – A former nurse in North Carolina is facing murder charges over the death of two patients.

The Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said Jonathan Hayes administered lethal doses of insulin, killing two of his patients.

A third patient survived after receiving a near-fatal dose. Hayes is facing one count of attempted murder for that case.

The deaths and near-death occurred between Dec. 2021 and Jan. 2022 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Denise Potter, the hospital’s vice president of marketing and communications, said the hospital immediately notified police when staff discovered what was happening.

“As soon as we identified a deviation in patient care as part of our established safety protocols, we took immediate action to remove the employee from the patient care environment and terminated his employment,” Potter said.

Investigators say Hayes was a “rogue nurse” who had no prior relationship with the patients.

No motive has been revealed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Photos released in search for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
Earthquake detected in Grayson County.
Earthquake felt in Grayson County
Alleghany County drug seizure... 10.21.22
Alleghany Sheriff releases names and charges in Operation Candy Man
Murals in Wythe County home
Homeowner working to preserve artwork before losing property
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody

Latest News

FILE - Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, center, speaks at a news conference at...
Los Angeles council censures members amid racism scandal
Governor Youngkin expressed his support for the Republican candidates
Virginia Republican leaders gear up for Election Day with early voting rally
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Nov. 3,...
Report: Sen. Menendez, NJ Democrat, faces new federal probe
Kyle Petty Hosts Book Signing For His Memoir Saturday
Kyle Petty Hosts Book Signing For His Memoir Saturday