Health Department offers tips for parents about preventing lead poisoning

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Childhood lead poisoning is considered the most preventable environmental disease among young children, yet nearly half a million US children have elevated blood-lead levels, according to some medical experts.

Christie Wills from the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts talked with WDBJ7 about these concerns and what parents should do. She discussed how important it is for parents to ask their doctors for their children to be screened, especially if they have risk factors.

Click here for more information.

