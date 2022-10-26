Lexington Chamber of Commerce hosts candidate forum ahead of November elections

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Candidates for U.S. Congress 6th District and Lexington City Council were met with a filled room Tuesday night for a forum two weeks before election day. Tonight, WDBJ7 focused on some of the issues discussed between the 6th District candidates including Republican Congressman Ben Cline and Democratic candidate Jennifer Lynn Lewis.

Moderator “How can the federal government help ensure that all families in our community and across the country have access to affordable broadband?”

“Access to broadband is an important tool for education, for health care, for business and for general economic development. And the Coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the necessity to expand Internet access to more Americans, as services have moved online and will continue to utilize web services long after the pandemic has subsided. And as a member of the rural broadband caucus, I’ve worked on several initiatives and legislation related to rural broadband. It is going to be important to have someone representing rural areas like ours, who is going to be able to influence that process to make sure that funds for broadband not just in cities, not just in the western parts of the country, but in small areas like ours, are able to take advantage and access those funds. We also have worked to provide billions of dollars, $9.2 billion, working to make sure that that funding can be awarded to unserved locations across rural America. I’ve joined my colleagues in several letters, urging the FCC to use those funds appropriately. And in the majority, Republicans will continue to invest in more broadband,” said Cline.

“I want to start this segment out by just expressing how frustrating it is that we are still talking about rural broadband. I don’t understand how politicians including my opponent has been promising rural broadband for 20 years, and they’re still people that don’t have broadband at home. We need to make sure that our seniors, as well as people with medical risks, have access to their online patient records, test results and be able to refill prescriptions without having to travel to the nearest town to get reception. The internet is so important in education and bringing educational opportunities to everybody in the sixth district. Lack of reliable, affordable rural broadband in the sixth district should have been resolved years ago. But in 2022, we still have families, businesses and communities without what is now considered a standard utility. Legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act, and grants to the USDA are helping connect our small rural communities at an affordable rate. I will support federal funding and grant programs to ensure every one of the six district family gets accessible, affordable internet,” said Lewis.

Moderator “We know that mental health, depression and stress are on the rise in our country. What measures can be put into place to assist individuals are experiencing a mental health crisis?”

“I’m a mental health worker and I support funding the expansion of mental health care and addiction services in all of our communities. It’s one of my top priorities. We need to make sure that the cost of getting help is never the reason that somebody doesn’t get the help that they need. With more funding, we can hire more health care professionals providing more local jobs and decreasing the number of people on waitlists. Even our veterans have to jump through hoops to get the funding for their mental health care. Anyone who has ever applied for Veterans Assistance know how hard it can be. We need to make health care more accessible for seniors too. The reimbursement rate for assisted living facilities and in home care needs to dramatically increase. We need to fund social programs so people can socialize and engage in their community. I believe that a living wage, affordable housing and a fulfilling job can be a part in mental health stability, having access to preventative care, physical health care is mental health. We need to expand 24 hour mental health care so that those who haven’t, who need it, have immediate access. But sadly, our current Congressman has voted against mental health funding and resources even just as recently as a few weeks ago, when he voted against the Mental Health Matters Act, which would have increased school funding,” said Lewis.

“I’m not a mental health worker, but I’ve been working on mental health for decades. As your representative in the General Assembly, I chaired the Mental Health Subcommittee of the Courts of Justice Committee. The fact that we put a bed registry online, I authored that bill. The fact that we invested record levels in mental health funding, I was proud to support those measures. And even today, in fact, I voted to provide $35 million in grants to expand services and support for mental health for children and youth, $21 million for the Zero Suicide Program, $24 million for the Suicide Lifeline, $3.8 billion for Substance Abuse Treatment and Research, including funding to combat the opioid crisis. Most recently in June, I voted for the Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well Being Act, which provides funding for a variety of mental health services, including resources for school guidance counselors, substance abuse programs and suicide prevention grants, HR 7666, which passed 402 to 20 back on June 22, I was proud to vote for that. There’s a lot of talk about increasing funds and we have to make sure that we can afford that funding for mental health. Where I will never vote to take that money from, is our police. I will never vote to defund our police to do stuff. I will always support our law enforcement agencies. I will always back the blue and I will never vote to defund the police unlike my opponent who speaks in favor of defunding the police programs,” said Cline.

Moderator “What can be done about Medicare?”

“The Democrats passed legislation that allows Medicare finally to be able to negotiate drug prices. I support expanded and improved Medicare for all. We cannot have anybody in this country be without health care and access to health care whether it’s preventative, ongoing, and again mental health is we’ve talked so much about tonight. We are the richest country in this world and for anybody to not have access to health care is completely inexcusable. To suffer when there’s treatments out there again, is inexcusable. I don’t understand how anybody in this audience or anybody listening cannot agree that everyone deserves health care, that health care is a right for everyone in this country. So again, I support expanded and improved Medicare for all,” said Lewis.

“Well, that is the big question and it has to do with the success of our entitlement programs and how to make them sustainable into the future. Medicare, which is providing health care for millions of elderly Americans is a cornerstone of the program, we have to make it sustainable beyond the date at which it is going to become insolvent, which is in the next decade. If Republicans take the majority in November, to put forward a plan, and we have to make sure that we continue the plan, continue the system that was presented to you all as you were working and preparing for that system. Because it would not be fair to today’s seniors to change the program. Because you all were saving based on what you are expecting to receive from Medicare, from Social Security, from Medicaid over your lifetimes, said Cline.

