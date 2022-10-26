Hometown Local
Looking to get away? Cruise industry has changed since pandemic

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Rules for taking a cruise have relaxed since the pandemic. Cruising started back up in June 2021 and 13 million people went on cruises last year.

Natalie & Kate talked with Austin Needels from AAA about some of the changes you can expect if you’re considering a cruise vacation.

He also talks about some of the places you can travel, including Australia, Hawaii and even cruises on rivers here in the US.

