Lynchburg organization joins in “No Shave November”

By Bryan Womack
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No Shave November is coming up and Lynchburg Grows has partnered up with Mustaches for Kids. The goal is to raise money for families in need of healthy options, by having men grow out their beards.

Shelley Blaze, Executive Director of Lynchburg Grows, says “I think it’s fun to watch people who are normally clean shaven grow this wild mustache for an entire month. People are probably more prone to donating money because they want to encourage them to keep going with it.”

No Shave November is a month-long awareness campaign during which participants skip shaving in order to raise awareness.

The campaign starts on November 2nd, you can register online to help support Mustaches for Kids. The group is hosting Check-in Wednesdays to help show off the growth of the mustaches.

