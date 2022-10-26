Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Man killed employer over incorrect middle initial on his paycheck, report says

Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.(Aurora Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (Gray News) – A Colorado man has been arrested after fatally shooting his boss following an argument, police say.

According to Aurora police, Lloyd Clifford Love, 35, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police say officers were called to the business Thursday night for reports of a shooting somewhere on the property. When officers arrived, they learned the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Love and his employer.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures to the victim but were unsuccessful.

Love, who police say fled the scene before officers arrived, was later found in a vehicle and arrested without further incident.

According to KDVR, Love shot his boss because his middle initial was incorrect on his paycheck, preventing him from being able to cash it.

Frustrated he was unable to cash his check, Love drove to the business where he got into an argument with his employers, KDVR reports. He then shot 52-year-old Marvin Johnson in the face, according to police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Photos released in search for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
Earthquake detected in Grayson County.
Earthquake felt in Grayson County
Alleghany County drug seizure... 10.21.22
Alleghany Sheriff releases names and charges in Operation Candy Man
Murals in Wythe County home
Homeowner working to preserve artwork before losing property
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody

Latest News

Joined by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rohit Chopra, left, and Federal Trade...
Biden administration targets fees
Loaded handgun found at Roanoke airport... 4.27.22
Roanoke airport security, others nationwide seeing record number of guns
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
Judge orders former Trump chief of staff to testify in Georgia election probe
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade