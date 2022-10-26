Hometown Local
Man taken into custody after three-hour barricade situation in Vinton

(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - An attempt by Vinton Police to serve an Emergency Custody Order on a resident in the 700 block of Ramada Road led to a three-hour barricade situation Tuesday night.

Officers responded at around 6:15 p.m. and the subject barricaded himself inside a locked bedroom. Statements were made by the man that crafted a dangerous situation if officers tried to get in.

Roanoke Co. S.W.A.T. was called in for aid along with a negotiator team.

At around 9:30 p.m., the man surrendered and was taken into custody on the Emergency Custody Order without conflict. He was taken to Lewis Gale Hospital for a medical evaluation.

No injuries were sustained during the situation.

