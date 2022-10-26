Missing adult with Alzheimer’s reported in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A critical alert has been issued by the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office regarding Veronica Neil Jones, 55, after being reported as missing.

Jones has Alzheimer’s and is five-feet-nine inches, weighing 200 pounds.

Jones was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Colonial Turnpike wearing jeans, a blue coat and carrying a yellow backpack.

Contact 540-483-3000 with information.

