Myrtle Beach police identify barricaded man accused of shooting at officers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police have identified the man who they said barricaded himself inside a Myrtle Beach home and shot at law enforcement, initiating a seven-hour standoff on Tuesday.

Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Longleaf Circle, between 38th Avenue North and 44th Avenue North for a domestic situation.

Police said 45-year-old William Berry Hodges fired shots at officers.

No injuries have been reported.

Residents in the general area were told to shelter in place and neighboring homes were evacuated as officers secured the area.

At some point, a fire started inside the home. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers threw tear gas into the home, then heard a popping noise before the home caught on fire.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department worked to put out the fire and is investigating the cause.

Vest confirmed around 3 p.m. Tuesday Hodges surrendered and was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries.

Myrtle Beach police said charges are pending in the case.

Several agencies responded to assist, including the Horry County Police Department, the State Law Enforcement Division and an FBI negotiator.

WMBF News took a closer look into Hodges’ criminal past and found out he has criminal cases against him that go back to 1998 in Roanoke County, Virginia.

According to the Virginia Courts Case Information website, Hodges was arrested in October 1998 on several charges including attempted murder, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Records then show he was arrested in June 2012 on charges of abduction, child abuse and neglect, use of a firearm during an abduction and pointing and brandishing a firearm.

The court website shows that while the case was going through the court system, Hodges was granted bond in November 2013 but was arrested while out on bond in August 2014. Records show he was charged with abduction, strangulation, malicious wounding, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and brandishing a firearm.

In the 2012 and 2014 cases, he pleaded guilty to two counts of abduction, child abuse and neglect, strangulation, malicious wounding and use of a firearm by a violent convicted felon. It’s not clear how long he was sentenced, but records show he faces 99 years of probation.

