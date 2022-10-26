Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

NASCAR driver Kyle Petty to host book signing in Martinsville for his new memoir

Kyle Petty's new memoir
Kyle Petty's new memoir(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - NASCAR driver Kyle Petty is going to be spending time in Martinsville after the Xfinity 500 race this weekend.

Kyle Petty will hold a book signing for his new memoir Saturday at Roosky’s in Martinsville.

The memoir is called Swerve or Die: My Life in the First Family of NASCAR Racing.

His book includes stories from his childhood growing up in a race family and even some stories about his fans.

He will also perform his original songs after the book signing.

“We see a lot of race fans from Virginia, a lot of race fans from from North Carolina and Tennessee, and at least they know who my dad is,” said Kyle Petty, NASCAR driver. “So, maybe they’ll come out and get an autograph and see some stuff and hang out at Roosky’s. I really am excited about this. It’s one of those that you go to and you think, man, this is going to just be a fun time.”

Kyle Petty will get to Roosky’s between 6 and 6:30 Saturday night.

Swerve or Die can be bought on Amazon and some local book retailers.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Photos released in search for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
Earthquake detected in Grayson County.
Earthquake felt in Grayson County
Alleghany County drug seizure... 10.21.22
Alleghany Sheriff releases names and charges in Operation Candy Man
Murals in Wythe County home
Homeowner working to preserve artwork before losing property
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody

Latest News

Previewing 2022-23 Liberty Season
Previewing 2022-23 Liberty Season
Liberty Basketball
Liberty basketball prepares for season opener
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal of prison sentence
OpTic Gaming celebrates its victory in the Halo World Championship Grand Finals.
OpTic Gaming - 2022 Halo World Champions