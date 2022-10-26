NASCAR driver Kyle Petty to host book signing in Martinsville for his new memoir

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - NASCAR driver Kyle Petty is going to be spending time in Martinsville after the Xfinity 500 race this weekend.

Kyle Petty will hold a book signing for his new memoir Saturday at Roosky’s in Martinsville.

The memoir is called Swerve or Die: My Life in the First Family of NASCAR Racing.

His book includes stories from his childhood growing up in a race family and even some stories about his fans.

He will also perform his original songs after the book signing.

“We see a lot of race fans from Virginia, a lot of race fans from from North Carolina and Tennessee, and at least they know who my dad is,” said Kyle Petty, NASCAR driver. “So, maybe they’ll come out and get an autograph and see some stuff and hang out at Roosky’s. I really am excited about this. It’s one of those that you go to and you think, man, this is going to just be a fun time.”

Kyle Petty will get to Roosky’s between 6 and 6:30 Saturday night.

Swerve or Die can be bought on Amazon and some local book retailers.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.