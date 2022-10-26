Hometown Local
Need for foster parents is crucial in Virginia

(Foster Bamford | WALB)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Here @ Home is highlighting the nation’s youth mental health crisis.

Natalie & Kate sat down with Holly Coates from United Methodist Family Services (UMFS), offering insight into the increasing need for mental health services for youth. She specifically addressed the need for foster parents in Southwest Virginia.

There are approximately 5,000 children and teens in foster care in the state of Virginia. As of September 2022, there were 273 children in the foster care system in Roanoke City and 100 in Roanoke County, which is over 7% of Virginia’s population.

The mental health issues of children in foster care are exacerbated by their not being able to have needs met or be placed into homes.

Holly shares that in case you are interested in learning more about becoming a foster parent, there are virtual sessions every Tuesday. The first and third Tuesday meetings are held at 6 p.m., and the second and fourth are held at noon. One-on-one sessions can also be scheduled.

Those interested in info sessions can click here.

