Man killed in crash on I-81 in Botetourt County
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a crash on I-81S in Botetourt County early Wednesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred at southbound mile marker 158, two miles north of Brughs Mill Rd.
52-year-old Richard Banville of Franklin, Massachusetts, was driving a Nissan Sentra south on I-81 when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a jersey wall, according to police.
Banville was pronounced dead at the scene.
