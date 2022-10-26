Man killed in crash on I-81 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a crash on I-81S in Botetourt County early Wednesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at southbound mile marker 158, two miles north of Brughs Mill Rd.

52-year-old Richard Banville of Franklin, Massachusetts, was driving a Nissan Sentra south on I-81 when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a jersey wall, according to police.

Banville was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.