Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Park outside: Kia recalls SUVs again for risk of engine fire

The company logo shines off the hood of a 2021 K5 sedan on display in the Kia exhibit at the...
The company logo shines off the hood of a 2021 K5 sedan on display in the Kia exhibit at the Denver auto show Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Elitch's Gardens in downtown Denver. Kia is telling owners, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, of nearly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures after getting reports of more engine fires. It’s the second time that Sportages from the 2008 and 2009 model years have been recalled due to fire risks that apparently can start near a hydraulic engine control device.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Kia is telling owners of nearly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures after getting reports of more engine fires.

It’s the second time that Sportages from the 2008 and 2009 model years have been recalled due to fire risks that apparently can start near a hydraulic engine control device.

Documents posted Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say fires can start while the engines are running or when they’re turned off.

The SUVs were recalled in 2016 due to corrosion in a wiring harness near the engine control unit.

The company says owners should park outside and away from structures and other vehicles until it figures out the cause of the fires and develops a remedy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Photos released in search for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
Earthquake detected in Grayson County.
Earthquake felt in Grayson County
Murals in Wythe County home
Homeowner working to preserve artwork before losing property
Alleghany County drug seizure... 10.21.22
Alleghany Sheriff releases names and charges in Operation Candy Man
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to give remarks from the White House on actions 'to provide families...
Biden to deliver remarks on actions to give families ‘more breathing room’
Police lights generic.
Man killed in crash on I-81 in Botetourt County
Representatives from the Prevention Council of Roanoke and the Roanoke Valley Collective...
EARLY YEARS: Halloween safety tips
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
Kremlin: Any talks about Brittney Griner swap must be confidential