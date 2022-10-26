Hometown Local
One person hospitalized after NW Roanoke shooting

Police lights
Police lights(WRAL)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say one person has been hospitalized after a shooting in NW Roanoke early Wednesday morning.

Police say they responded at 12:45 a.m. to the 1600 block of Syracuse Ave NW for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

Officers say found a man inside a vehicle in the area with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. His condition hasn’t been released.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

