Public comment period ends for proposed transgender youth policies in Virginia schools

Both opponents and supporters are speaking out against the policy(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday is the last day you can submit public comment on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed model policies for transgender youth in schools.

Once the public comment period ends, the Virginia Department of Education will review the comments and could make changes before the state superintendent finalizes it.

Multiple organizations in Virginia have spoken out against the policies, while Governor Youngkin and his supporters move forward with the proposal.

The 2022 Model Policies requires students to have a written note from their parents if they wanted to identify with a different gender than they were assigned at birth. That includes changing their pronouns and using the bathroom that matches their gender identity.

Virginia’s NAACP is one of the organizations opposed to the policies.

“The policies are poorly thought out and poorly written solutions to a non existent problem,” president Robert Barnette said. “Calling someone by their preferred name is a simple and easy way to show respect.”

The policy’s supporters explained its giving rights back to parents.

“This is about parents and this is about kids,” Governor Youngkin said. “Kids have a right to have a parent in their life and help make these important decisions.”

Barnette expressed concern over the safety and wellbeing of children.

“The 2022 model policies violate the First Amendment rights of children in Virginia schools,” Barnette said. “They are discriminatory, arbitrary and capricious and are likely to hurt children.”

Governor Youngkin emphasized the importance of including parents.

“Parents have a fundamental right in Virginia to make these decisions with their children,” Governor Youngkin said. “This is not at the exclusion of a trusted teacher or a counselor, but to put parents at the head of the table.”

The policies also state participation in school sports will correspond with a student’s gender at birth. Parents would also be notified when a student identifies as transgender at school under the policies.

The Virginia Department of Education will make the final changes to the policy once public comment ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

