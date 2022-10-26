Roanoke airport security, others nationwide seeing record number of guns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Earlier this week, another gun was stopped by TSA agents at Roanoke’s Airport. It was the eighth gun stopped there in 2022 making it a record before the year is even up.

For context, the previous record of six was set in 2016 and then again in 2018. Last year, Roanoke’s TSA agents stopped five.

TSA agents across the country are seeing so many guns in carry-on luggage passing thought security, they think the numbers will pass the all-time record set last year.

Last year, TSA stopped a 5,972 guns at airport security checkpoints nationwide. Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the agency, said in tweet in July that agents were stopping on average 17 guns a day. By September, they had logged 4,600.

BREAKING: In first 6 months of 2022, @TSA detected more than 3,000 guns at checkpoints nationwide. On average, TSA is stopping 17 guns at checkpoints daily. At that pace, the number of guns detected will pass the current annual record of 5,972 guns stopped, which was set in 2021. pic.twitter.com/vJglJvKIdV — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) July 6, 2022

“We extremely are disappointed to see that people continue to bring firearms to our security checkpoints,” Farbstein said Wednesday. “We do expect that we’ll surpass that record setting number sometime this calendar year, probably not too far off.”

Most of those travelers tell TSA they forgot the gun was in their bag.

But they pay a price for forgetfulness. TSA will hand you a hefty federal fine and, locally, you will face a local criminal charge and be issued a summons to appear in the Roanoke City General District Court.

According to TSA, earlier this month a man at Nashville’s airport tried twice in 30 minutes to bring his gun through security.

Firearms must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container as checked baggage only.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.