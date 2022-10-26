Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Roanoke airport security, others nationwide seeing record number of guns

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Earlier this week, another gun was stopped by TSA agents at Roanoke’s Airport. It was the eighth gun stopped there in 2022 making it a record before the year is even up.

For context, the previous record of six was set in 2016 and then again in 2018. Last year, Roanoke’s TSA agents stopped five.

TSA agents across the country are seeing so many guns in carry-on luggage passing thought security, they think the numbers will pass the all-time record set last year.

Last year, TSA stopped a 5,972 guns at airport security checkpoints nationwide. Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the agency, said in tweet in July that agents were stopping on average 17 guns a day. By September, they had logged 4,600.

“We extremely are disappointed to see that people continue to bring firearms to our security checkpoints,” Farbstein said Wednesday. “We do expect that we’ll surpass that record setting number sometime this calendar year, probably not too far off.”

Most of those travelers tell TSA they forgot the gun was in their bag.

But they pay a price for forgetfulness. TSA will hand you a hefty federal fine and, locally, you will face a local criminal charge and be issued a summons to appear in the Roanoke City General District Court.

According to TSA, earlier this month a man at Nashville’s airport tried twice in 30 minutes to bring his gun through security.

Firearms must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container as checked baggage only.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Photos released in search for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
Earthquake detected in Grayson County.
Earthquake felt in Grayson County
Alleghany County drug seizure... 10.21.22
Alleghany Sheriff releases names and charges in Operation Candy Man
Murals in Wythe County home
Homeowner working to preserve artwork before losing property
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody

Latest News

Belk
Belk looking to hire thousands for holiday season
Truist Bank Robbery on Melrose in Roanoke... 10.26.2022
Truist Bank Robbery on Melrose in Roanoke
Showers continue to exit as clouds hang tough. We'll start to see a few sunny breaks later today.
Wednesday Morning Weather Talk Live-10/26/22
TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein explains how TSA is stopping guns and checkpoints and how to...
Record Number of Guns Taken to ROA TSA