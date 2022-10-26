Roanoke City Public School students participate in equity, resilience and youth matter campaign

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some students at Roanoke City Public Schools are learning about resilience and that they matter to our community.

Seven elementary schools participated in the Shining Stars of the Star City activity.

Students were asked to draw the person they feel supports them on a large yellow star.

The schools also got colors of the world skin tone crayons to use.

“I think it’s important for not only us, but people at home and people in the community to continue to talk to students about resiliency, anti-bullying, respect,” said Shonda Gunn, a school counselor.

“Throughout life there are hardships that will come, that we all have to face. Loss, disappointment, grief, and resilience and practicing that can make you feel better,” said Christine Gist, Roanoke Prevention Alliance Director.

The project was funded through a grant and built into this month’s bullying prevention month lessons.

