Roanoke Police searching for armed bank robber

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is searching for the person who robbed a bank in NW Roanoke Wednesday.

Police say they responded at 9:20 a.m. to Truist Bank at the 2200 block of Melrose Avenue.

Witnesses told police a man walked into the bank, showed a gun and demanded the employees of the bank give him money. The man left the scene on foot with cash.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

