Scholarship money available for students in the NRV

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in the New River Valley are encouraged to apply for around $100,000 in scholarships.

The Community Foundation of the NRV has about 90 scholarships available for students planning to attend two- or four-year schools, trade schools or technical schools.

The scholarships are for up to $4,000 each. Applications are now open.

Since 2002, the foundation has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to area students.

“I think sometimes people don’t apply for scholarships because they wonder ‘will I get it?’ and I would just encourage folks to apply,” CFNRV’s Lindsey Gleason said. “We’re looking for a variety of students from all kinds of backgrounds and we’re just excited to be able to offer money to help people with schooling.”

The application is open until the end of January.

Click here to apply.

