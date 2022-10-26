Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Scholarship money available for students in the NRV

Community Foundation of the NRV
Community Foundation of the NRV(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in the New River Valley are encouraged to apply for around $100,000 in scholarships.

The Community Foundation of the NRV has about 90 scholarships available for students planning to attend two- or four-year schools, trade schools or technical schools.

The scholarships are for up to $4,000 each. Applications are now open.

Since 2002, the foundation has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to area students.

“I think sometimes people don’t apply for scholarships because they wonder ‘will I get it?’ and I would just encourage folks to apply,” CFNRV’s Lindsey Gleason said. “We’re looking for a variety of students from all kinds of backgrounds and we’re just excited to be able to offer money to help people with schooling.”

The application is open until the end of January.

Click here to apply.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Photos released in search for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
Earthquake detected in Grayson County.
Earthquake felt in Grayson County
Alleghany County drug seizure... 10.21.22
Alleghany Sheriff releases names and charges in Operation Candy Man
Murals in Wythe County home
Homeowner working to preserve artwork before losing property
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody

Latest News

Roanoke Police Investigate Bank Robbery
Roanoke Police Investigate Bank Robbery
Police lights
One person hospitalized after NW Roanoke shooting
Truist Bank Robbery on Melrose in Roanoke... 10.26.2022
Roanoke Police searching for armed bank robber
Wednesday Midday Update