Southwest Virginia receiving federal assistance to aid in flood recovery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Virginia has received a Small Business Administration declaration to assist with recovery efforts due to severe flooding in July, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team.

The declaration applies to Buchanan County, Dickenson County, Russell County, and Tazewell County.

“We are grateful that additional assistance is being provided to help these communities that have suffered the loss of their homes, businesses, and property,” said Governor Youngkin. “We continue to keep our thoughts with those trying to recover and will continue our support in the days, months, and years to come.”

All counties included in the declaration are eligible to apply for physical damage SBA loans as well as the Economic Injury Disaster Loans for small businesses.

To assist businesses and residents affected by the disaster, the SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) in Whitewood, Va., at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26:

Location:

Buchanan County

Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department

16128 Dismal River Road

Whitewood, VA 24657

Hours of Operation:

Opening: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 6 pm.

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Closed: Sundays

Permanently Closes: Thursday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m.

