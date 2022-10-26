Spooktacular Saturday is this weekend at Explore Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County’s Explore Park is hosting Spooktacular Saturday and Treetop Quest Night this weekend.

There’s a lot going on, including:

Costume Contest - 3 PM - 4 PM

Treetop Quest - 10 AM - 4 PM

Treetop Quest Twilight Zipline - 7 PM - 8:40 PM Time Slots

Climbing Tower - 10 AM - 3 PM

Food Trucks - 10 AM - 4 PM

Marshmallow Roasting - 10 AM - 4 PM

Visitor Center Activities - 10 AM - 4 PM Face Painting Crafts Guessing Games

