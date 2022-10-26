Hometown Local
Spooktacular Saturday is this weekend at Explore Park

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County’s Explore Park is hosting Spooktacular Saturday and Treetop Quest Night this weekend.

There’s a lot going on, including:

  • Costume Contest - 3 PM - 4 PM
  • Treetop Quest - 10 AM - 4 PM
  • Treetop Quest Twilight Zipline - 7 PM - 8:40 PM Time Slots
  • Climbing Tower - 10 AM - 3 PM
  • Food Trucks - 10 AM - 4 PM
  • Marshmallow Roasting - 10 AM - 4 PM
  • Visitor Center Activities - 10 AM - 4 PM Face Painting Crafts Guessing Games

Luona Blankenship from Explore Park tells us all about it in the video.

Click here for more information.

