Virginia Republican leaders gear up for Election Day with early voting rally

Governor Youngkin expressed his support for the Republican candidates
Governor Youngkin expressed his support for the Republican candidates(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican leaders were in Roanoke on Wednesday morning to encourage people to get out and vote.

The governor expressed his support for Republican candidates Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith.

Voters gathered outside the Brambleton Center before heading into the polls for early voting. A Roanoke resident who cast his vote on Wednesday explained how he’s hoping to have his voice heard.

”I’m here today, it’s the law of the day that you can vote early, so I thought why not go in and get it done today?” Marcel Lehardy said. “That’s why I’m voting today.”

Republican candidates running for Roanoke’s City council were also at the rally on Wednesday.

Roanoke Democrats also hosted a rally on Monday to encourage people to vote.

