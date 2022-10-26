YWCA of Central Virginia sheds light on Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one Lynchburg organization is committed to ending domestic violence through public education and support for survivors..

“I am a survivor of domestic violence, a generational survivor meaning my parents meaning my parents exposed me to violence,” says Linda Williams, Director of Victim Services at YWCA.

Williams is a part of the YWCA; a women’s group that has been around for more than 150 years.

Part of their mission is putting an end to domestic violence and Williams says her story of survival led her to become an advocate.

“I was just another number, early teens I married a person who turned out to be an abuser, we had three children together. I endured eight years of abuse at the hands of my husband, the last time I took a stand to say no more was because my two children were injured in his last violent episode,” she says.

Data from the National Coalition against domestic violence shows an average of 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner. That equals to 10 million women and men every year.

Williams says there are many warning signs to watch out for.

“An abuser can meet someone, invite them on a date or something like that. Suddenly someone will say, or the abuser will say well you know I really don’t like women who wear makeup. I don’t really like your friends; they don’t seem to like me so I don’t really want to hang out with your friends or anything and I would appreciate it if you hung out with them less. That’s the isolation part of it where they are trying to separate you from people who love and care about you.”

Williams says it’s never too late to reach out for assistance.

“We know so many people are suffering in silence. Domestic violence is the number one unrelated crime in America and so we know people need our services. People need to free themselves from these abusive relationships.”

In 2021, the organization answered more than 8,000 calls on the domestic violence prevention program hotline and provided safe shelter for more than 150 victims.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.