Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

7@four previews: Angels of Assisi fundraiser and adoption event

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE ROCK, Va. (WDBJ) - Blue Ridge Vineyard and Angels of Assisi are teaming up for fun and fundraising at their joint event Sunday.

Guests Carol Jessee, the Director of Development for Angels of Assisi and Barbara Kolb, owner of Blue Ridge Vineyard, came on to share how you and your family can enjoy a fun, relaxing afternoon in the Blue Ridge Mountains with live music.

The event is Sunday, October 30 from 1 to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

Price of admission is either $5 in cash or a bag of Pruina One Dog or Cat food.

They encourage guests to bring their family, leashed pets and a picnic.

Hot soup will be offered free while supplies last, and a snack table will be available with half proceeds benefiting animals in Ukraine through Humane Society International and the other half benefiting Angels of Assisi.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Truist Bank Robbery on Melrose in Roanoke... 10.26.2022
Roanoke Police searching for armed bank robber
Man taken into custody after three-hour barricade situation in Vinton
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

Kazim Shrine Circus Comes To Town This Weekend
7@four previews: Kazim Shrine Circus
Lynchburg Participates In Drug Takeback Day Saturday
Lynchburg Participates In Drug Takeback Day Saturday
Winning Lottery Ticket Bought In Henry County
Winning Lottery Ticket Bought In Henry County
Tyrek Dyquan Caldwell mugshot
Salem Police arrest man for string of larcenies