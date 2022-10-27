7@four previews: Angels of Assisi fundraiser and adoption event

EAGLE ROCK, Va. (WDBJ) - Blue Ridge Vineyard and Angels of Assisi are teaming up for fun and fundraising at their joint event Sunday.

Guests Carol Jessee, the Director of Development for Angels of Assisi and Barbara Kolb, owner of Blue Ridge Vineyard, came on to share how you and your family can enjoy a fun, relaxing afternoon in the Blue Ridge Mountains with live music.

The event is Sunday, October 30 from 1 to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

Price of admission is either $5 in cash or a bag of Pruina One Dog or Cat food.

They encourage guests to bring their family, leashed pets and a picnic.

Hot soup will be offered free while supplies last, and a snack table will be available with half proceeds benefiting animals in Ukraine through Humane Society International and the other half benefiting Angels of Assisi.

