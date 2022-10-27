Hometown Local
7@four previews: Kazim Shrine Circus

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The circus is coming to town!

Guests Mark Clark and Circus Chairman Kevin Brown come on 7@four to talk about the Kazim Shrine Circus performances coming to the Salem Civic Center.

They were also joined by a few clowns!

The 2022 Kazim Shrine Circus takes place at several times over the weekend.

  • Friday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 29 at 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 30 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.

