7@four previews: Kazim Shrine Circus
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The circus is coming to town!
Guests Mark Clark and Circus Chairman Kevin Brown come on 7@four to talk about the Kazim Shrine Circus performances coming to the Salem Civic Center.
They were also joined by a few clowns!
The 2022 Kazim Shrine Circus takes place at several times over the weekend.
- Friday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 29 at 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Sunday, October 30 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.
