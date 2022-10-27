Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Appalachian Regional Commission to tour Millwald Theatre; grand opening set

By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s on ‘Wythe’ the Show! The historic Millwald Theatre in Wytheville is set to reopen in December.

The project has been years in the making, and it is almost complete!

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin will tour the historic Millwald Theatre in Wytheville to see the ARC grant in action.

The theater is currently under renovation, and it was the recipient of a $500,000 dollars ARC Economic Revitalization grant.

The renovation project will re-open the 15,000-square-foot theater, that’s estimated to attract about 47,000 visitors annually.

It will also serve 20 businesses in downtown Wytheville.

Visitors will have a chance to visit on December 9.

Ticket information will be released soon.

You can read more the Millwald’s renovation progress here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truist Bank Robbery on Melrose in Roanoke... 10.26.2022
Roanoke Police searching for armed bank robber
Man taken into custody after three-hour barricade situation in Vinton
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Joshua Aaron Dominguez, wanted on multiple charges including malicious wounding.
Suspect in Amherst County shooting is arrested
Police lights generic.
Man killed in crash on I-81 in Botetourt County

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 27, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 27, 2022
Millwald Theatre Reopening in December
Millwald Theatre Reopening in December
We'll see nice sunshine today with highs in the 60s.
Thursday October 27, Morning FastCast
Fifth district debate
Republican Congressman Bob Good and Democratic Nominee Josh Throneburg debate