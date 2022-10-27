Appalachian Regional Commission to tour Millwald Theatre; grand opening set

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s on ‘Wythe’ the Show! The historic Millwald Theatre in Wytheville is set to reopen in December.

The project has been years in the making, and it is almost complete!

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin will tour the historic Millwald Theatre in Wytheville to see the ARC grant in action.

The theater is currently under renovation, and it was the recipient of a $500,000 dollars ARC Economic Revitalization grant.

The renovation project will re-open the 15,000-square-foot theater, that’s estimated to attract about 47,000 visitors annually.

It will also serve 20 businesses in downtown Wytheville.

Visitors will have a chance to visit on December 9.

Ticket information will be released soon.

You can read more the Millwald’s renovation progress here.

